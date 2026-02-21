Left Menu

Major League Soccer Kicks Off 31st Season Amid Exciting Changes

Major League Soccer begins its 31st season with a series of significant developments, including a World Cup break and a schedule change in 2027. High-profile players like Messi and Son will feature, and the league anticipates a surge in interest post-World Cup. New coaching hires and player acquisitions also mark this new phase.

Major League Soccer Kicks Off 31st Season Amid Exciting Changes
Major League Soccer (MLS) is launching its 31st season with unprecedented momentum, driven by the excitement surrounding the World Cup and a strategic scheduling overhaul. The league will pause for the World Cup this summer and aims to capitalize on the event's popularity in North America.

In addition to this major calendar shift, MLS sees the integration of star players like Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and LAFC's Son Heung-min as catalysts for growth. Commissioner Don Garber emphasized the league's position in the 'World Cup Bump' phenomenon, projecting increased interest and participation in the sport.

Furthermore, the season welcomes significant player transfers and a coaching carousel. This includes prominent figures such as Colombian James Rodriguez and former U.S. team captain Michael Bradley. The changes reflect MLS's ambition to align with top international leagues and enhance competitiveness.

