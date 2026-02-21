Scuffle Erupts Over School Renaming in Directorate of Elementary Education
A conflict occurred between BJP MLA Umesh Sharma's supporters and the Directorate of Elementary Education over a school's name change, resulting in injuries. The MLA denies the allegations, while Congress calls for an investigation, labeling the incident as symptomatic of broader political issues in the state.
A confrontation took place Saturday at the Directorate of Elementary Education involving BJP MLA Umesh Sharma's supporters and director Ajay Kumar Naudiyal, over a school's name change dispute.
The director sustained injuries, and a video of the altercation surfaced on social media, prompting police confirmation. Naudiyal claimed items were thrown at him, causing a head injury and damage to his glasses.
Sharma denied assault allegations, explaining the school's naming issue, driven by a family's donation, has been pending for months. The Congress party demands an investigation, criticizing the state's political climate.
