Scuffle Erupts Over School Renaming in Directorate of Elementary Education

A confrontation took place Saturday at the Directorate of Elementary Education involving BJP MLA Umesh Sharma's supporters and director Ajay Kumar Naudiyal, over a school's name change dispute.

The director sustained injuries, and a video of the altercation surfaced on social media, prompting police confirmation. Naudiyal claimed items were thrown at him, causing a head injury and damage to his glasses.

Sharma denied assault allegations, explaining the school's naming issue, driven by a family's donation, has been pending for months. The Congress party demands an investigation, criticizing the state's political climate.

