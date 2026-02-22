Tragic Kasganj Family Deaths: Murder-Suicide Suspected Amidst Financial Struggle

A devastating discovery was made in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, where a family of five was found dead, prompting a murder-suicide investigation by local authorities. The head of the family, Satyaveer, 50, is suspected of killing his wife Ramshree, 48, and three children, ages 9 to 12, before taking his own life.

According to Kasganj SP Ankita Sharma, the bodies were found after neighbors raised concerns about the family's absence. Satyaveer's body was discovered hanging from a noose, while the bodies of his family lay beneath a quilt in their home. A forensic team and dog squad have been deployed to further investigate the scene.

Police believe financial hardship may have driven this tragedy, as the family's modest living conditions suggested economic struggles. A statement from Aligarh DIG Prabhakar Chaudhary highlighted the absence of forced entry, supporting the theory of financial distress leading to the suspected murder-suicide. Officials await postmortem results for a clearer picture as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)