Madhya Pradesh to Educate Future Generations in Temple Management
Madhya Pradesh's universities will offer courses in temple management to enhance religious tourism and support economic growth, announced Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The curriculum covers religious tourism, financial, and administrative aspects, with Samrat Vikramaditya University launching diploma and postgraduate programs that include practical training. These efforts aim to revitalize the economy and sustain cultural heritage.
In a move to bolster religious tourism and boost the local economy, Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that university courses on temple management will soon be introduced.
The initiative is aimed at integrating religious tourism with financial and administrative skills needed for effective temple management. Samrat Vikramaditya University is pioneering this effort by offering both diploma and postgraduate programs, blending theoretical learning with practical training from scholars.
Yadav also revealed plans to develop religious corridors at 13 sites and replace fibre statues with traditional stone and metal idols at the Shri Mahakal Lok complex, thereby generating local employment and preserving cultural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
