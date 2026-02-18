Left Menu

Delhi Fire Service Under Scrutiny: Fake Reports and Penalties

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has called for stringent action against a Delhi Fire Service officer for filing false inspection reports, resulting in a fake fire safety certificate. A vigilance probe into a former DFS director is also underway for misconduct in this instance.

In a significant development, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has ordered a 'major penalty' against a Delhi Fire Service officer for allegedly submitting a 'false' inspection report. A vigilance probe into the conduct of a former director of the agency has also been initiated, officials confirmed.

The incident centers around DFS Assistant Divisional Officer CL Meena, who was held accountable by the Vigilance Directorate for providing a false inspection report on lifts at Akash Cinema-cum-Commercial Complex, leading to the issuance of a fire safety certificate that was later deemed 'fake'.

The L-G rejected Meena's appeal against a 'minor penalty' and instead directed the Directorate to begin 'major penalty' proceedings. Furthermore, allegations have surfaced regarding the misconduct of the erstwhile DFS director and other officials involved in the inspection and certification processes, warranting potential disciplinary actions.

