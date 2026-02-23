Tension and Tranquility: Mexico Confronts a Cartel's Demise

The death of Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as 'El Mencho', has reignited violence throughout Mexico, following his assassination by the Mexican army in Jalisco. This has caused mass hysteria, with citizens urged to remain indoors and schools shut down in various states as the repercussion of the raid unfolds.

El Mencho, head of the formidable Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was notorious for trafficking dangerous drugs such as fentanyl into the United States. The operation to remove him engaged support from U.S. intelligence, highlighting heightened cooperation between the countries. Following his death in a military operation, Mexico faces uncertainty about how other criminal groups will react.

The aftermath of El Mencho's killing, while a significant victory for the Sheinbaum administration, signals possible shifts within the criminal underworld as rival cartels might exploit this power vacuum. As Mexico grapples with these challenges, its efforts to contain violence are under international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)