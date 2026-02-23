Pathan Applauds South Africa's Gritty Win Over India in T20 Clash

In a thrilling showdown at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan lauded South Africa's resilience, marking a significant win over India in the Super 8 stage. Pathan placed a spotlight on David Miller and Dewald Brevis for their pivotal roles in turning the tide for the Proteas.

During a discussion on his YouTube Channel, Pathan detailed how South Africa rebounded after losing three early wickets, crediting Jasprit Bumrah for a stellar bowling performance. However, it was Miller's experienced play, particularly at the Ahmedabad stadium, that truly shifted the momentum, scoring a crucial half-century precisely when his team needed stability.

Pathan also commended Brevis for his composed 45-run knock and his crucial partnership with Miller, describing it as a strategic and mature innings. This partnership not only restored stability after a shaky start but also secured an essential victory for South Africa, setting them up for a high-stakes clash against the West Indies.

(With inputs from agencies.)