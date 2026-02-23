Left Menu

Pathan Applauds South Africa's Gritty Win Over India in T20 Clash

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan praised South Africa's resilience in their T20 World Cup victory over India, highlighting David Miller's vital half-century and Dewald Brevis' strategic play. Despite early setbacks, their performances clinched the win, significantly intensifying the Super 8 competition.

David Miller (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling showdown at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan lauded South Africa's resilience, marking a significant win over India in the Super 8 stage. Pathan placed a spotlight on David Miller and Dewald Brevis for their pivotal roles in turning the tide for the Proteas.

During a discussion on his YouTube Channel, Pathan detailed how South Africa rebounded after losing three early wickets, crediting Jasprit Bumrah for a stellar bowling performance. However, it was Miller's experienced play, particularly at the Ahmedabad stadium, that truly shifted the momentum, scoring a crucial half-century precisely when his team needed stability.

Pathan also commended Brevis for his composed 45-run knock and his crucial partnership with Miller, describing it as a strategic and mature innings. This partnership not only restored stability after a shaky start but also secured an essential victory for South Africa, setting them up for a high-stakes clash against the West Indies.

