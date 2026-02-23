Diplomatic Tensions: Hungary and Slovakia's Ultimatums to the EU
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has urged Hungary and Slovakia to direct their ultimatums towards the Kremlin, in response to Hungary's threat to block EU sanctions on Moscow and a significant loan to Kyiv. The tension arises from an oil pipeline outage blamed on Ukraine.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has spoken out against Hungary and Slovakia, urging them to focus their diplomatic ultimatums on the Kremlin. This comes as Hungary announced its intent to obstruct further EU sanctions against Moscow and a substantial financial aid package for Kyiv.
The current rift is exacerbated by an oil pipeline blockage that Budapest attributes to Ukraine. Sybiha called for cooperative and responsible action, emphasizing that these two nations should not keep the entire European Union at a standstill.
Sybiha expressed this stance on the social platform X, appealing to both nations to engage in constructive dialogue with the EU.
(With inputs from agencies.)
