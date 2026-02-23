Euro Zone Economic Shifts as US Tariff Changes Stir Market Waters

Euro area benchmark Bund yields remained near multi-month lows on Monday, as investors anticipated new data and scrutinized the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn tariffs initiated by former-President Donald Trump.

Investors are closely monitoring the situation, despite ongoing bilateral trade agreements unaffected by the U.S. court ruling. Reports from Bloomberg indicated that the EU might halt the ratification of a new deal with the U.S. as they sought additional details from Washington.

Meanwhile, signs of improvement in German business morale emerged, and U.S. Treasury yields saw slight declines. With producer price data awaited, inflation figures from Germany, France, and Spain are set to provide further economic insights.