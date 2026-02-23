Russia Offers Nuclear Power Solution to Serbia Amid Energy Challenges

Russia is extending an offer to Serbia for the construction of a nuclear power plant utilizing Russian technology. This proposal comes as part of an international consortium initiative, according to a statement from the head of Rosatom, as reported by RIA news on Monday.

"We can produce the station as a predominantly Russian product, and also execute it in an international consortium format for supplier engagement," stated Alexei Likhachev after discussions with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade. Serbia currently lacks nuclear power facilities and has prohibited new constructions since the 1989 Chernobyl crisis.

Heavily reliant on coal-fired power plants fulfilling 70% of its electricity requirements, Serbia remains dependent on Russian gas supplies, making the proposal a potential pivot towards diversifying its energy sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)