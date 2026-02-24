Massive Protests Erupt as Job Aspirants Demand Action on Vacant Government Posts in Karnataka

Job-seekers in Dharwad intensified their protests on Tuesday, demanding immediate action to fill 2.84 lakh vacant government jobs. The demonstrators received support from the BJP and JD(S), pressuring the ruling Congress to address the employment gap.

Tensions rose as demonstrators gathered, accusing the government's inaction. The protests turned volatile, and police intervened by taking several agitators into preventive custody, including All Karnataka State Students' Association president R Kanthakumar.

The opposition criticized the Congress for unfulfilled promises, highlighting pre-election commitments. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar pointed to previous BJP governance for the backlog. The ongoing dispute underscores a pressing need for recruitment and transparency in Karnataka's employment policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)