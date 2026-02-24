Left Menu

Catastrophic Rainfall Triggers Calamity in Brazil's Minas Gerais

At least 22 people died following severe rainfall in Minas Gerais, Brazil. In response, President Lula offered condolences and emphasized aid and reconstruction. Over 440 residents were displaced in Juiz de Fora due to flooding and landslides. Specialized teams are searching for the 45 missing individuals.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Disastrous rains have claimed at least 22 lives in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais, as confirmed by local authorities. A majority of the fatalities occurred in Juiz de Fora, with additional casualties in Uba, roughly 110 km away.

Expressing his sorrow, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pledged humanitarian assistance and aid for reconstruction efforts in a post on X. The relentless downpours have led to the displacement of around 440 people in Juiz de Fora, triggering floods, landslides, and school closures.

Authorities have deployed specialized teams to search for the 45 missing individuals, including children. The state has declared a public calamity in Juiz de Fora, expediting relief operations. The rainy season has become unprecedentedly intense, with Minas Gerais experiencing its rainiest February on record, according to city officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

