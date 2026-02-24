Catastrophic Rainfall Triggers Calamity in Brazil's Minas Gerais

Disastrous rains have claimed at least 22 lives in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais, as confirmed by local authorities. A majority of the fatalities occurred in Juiz de Fora, with additional casualties in Uba, roughly 110 km away.

Expressing his sorrow, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pledged humanitarian assistance and aid for reconstruction efforts in a post on X. The relentless downpours have led to the displacement of around 440 people in Juiz de Fora, triggering floods, landslides, and school closures.

Authorities have deployed specialized teams to search for the 45 missing individuals, including children. The state has declared a public calamity in Juiz de Fora, expediting relief operations. The rainy season has become unprecedentedly intense, with Minas Gerais experiencing its rainiest February on record, according to city officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)