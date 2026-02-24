Controversy Brews Over Meat Shop Restrictions in Bihar

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is facing backlash following his push to regulate meat, fish, and poultry shops near religious and educational institutions. Sinha's initiative aims to protect the purity of sentiments and deter violent tendencies in children.

The directive has drawn criticism, with detractors accusing Sinha of communal targeting and utilizing the issue as a political tool, particularly as elections in Assam and West Bengal loom. Critics argue the timing and manner of Sinha's statements raise questions about his true intentions.

Opponents, including political figures from RJD and AIMIM, have urged the state government to focus on better infrastructure for legal meat sales rather than targeting specific communities. They argue effective governance, not divisive rhetoric, is key to resolving ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)