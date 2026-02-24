Senegal's Prime Minister Advocates Harsher Laws Against Same-Sex Practices
Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko proposed a draft law to increase the maximum prison term for same-sex practices to ten years. The law targets acts deemed unnatural and includes fines. The proposal, part of a broader LGBT crackdown, has been approved by the council but awaits parliamentary ratification.
- Country:
- Senegal
Senegal is on the brink of a significant legislative shift as Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko advocates for a draft law that would stiffen penalties for same-sex practices. The proposed legislation aims to double the maximum prison term from five to ten years for activities deemed unnatural.
Sonko, addressing the national assembly, emphasized that the law targets all same-sex sexual acts, with severe penalties for those involving individuals under 21. Fines ranging from 2 million to 10 million CFA accompany the proposed prison terms, reflecting the administration's stringent approach.
Criticism has emerged both locally and internationally. Human Rights Watch researcher Larissa Kojoué expressed concerns over escalating violence and fear. Recent charges against a group including celebrities have further stirred public discourse while drawing parallels to Uganda's strict anti-LGBT measures.
ALSO READ
Arrests in Uganda Spotlight Harsh Anti-Homosexuality Law
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Guadalajara violence postpones matches, FIFA monitoring World Cup host city
Bombay High Court Dismisses Money Laundering Case Against Nagpur Lawyer
EU countries give final approval to weaken company sustainability laws
Kremlin says the Telegram messaging app has violated the law many times