Senegal's Prime Minister Advocates Harsher Laws Against Same-Sex Practices

Senegal is on the brink of a significant legislative shift as Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko advocates for a draft law that would stiffen penalties for same-sex practices. The proposed legislation aims to double the maximum prison term from five to ten years for activities deemed unnatural.

Sonko, addressing the national assembly, emphasized that the law targets all same-sex sexual acts, with severe penalties for those involving individuals under 21. Fines ranging from 2 million to 10 million CFA accompany the proposed prison terms, reflecting the administration's stringent approach.

Criticism has emerged both locally and internationally. Human Rights Watch researcher Larissa Kojoué expressed concerns over escalating violence and fear. Recent charges against a group including celebrities have further stirred public discourse while drawing parallels to Uganda's strict anti-LGBT measures.