Outbreak Alert: Cyprus Tightens Livestock Controls Amid Foot and Mouth Surge

Cyprus has enforced stringent livestock controls following confirmed cases of foot and mouth disease, leading to nationwide animal movement restrictions and increased biosecurity. Reports suggest possible illegal activities contributed to the outbreak, which has affected the Larnaca district and the Turkish Cypriot-controlled north.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

In a swift response to the confirmed spread of foot and mouth disease, Cyprus has implemented strict livestock controls nationwide. Authorities announced these measures after detecting cases in 11 farms within the southern Larnaca district, a region bordering the island's dividing line.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides highlighted potential illegal activities as a contributing factor but assured that dairy exports, including the island's renowned Halloumi cheese, remain unaffected. The contagion, initially identified on February 20, had also appeared in the Turkish Cypriot north late last year.

There are ongoing investigations into the unapproved transport of hay from northern regions. The last similar outbreak in Larnaca was recorded in 2007, highlighting the critical need for enforcement and monitoring to prevent further issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

