Karnataka's Job Crisis: Opposition Blames Congress for Vacancies
The BJP and JD(S) blame Karnataka's ruling Congress for failing to fulfill its promise to fill 2.5 lakh government jobs, prompting protests in Dharwad. Accusations fly as young job seekers demand action amid claims of 2.85 lakh vacancies. Opposition leaders urge peaceful protests, highlighting Congress's priorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:11 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the opposition BJP and JD(S) accused Karnataka's ruling Congress of failing to address government job vacancies, leading to widespread protests in Dharwad by frustrated job seekers.
Opposition leaders reminded the Congress of its electoral promise to fill 2.5 lakh positions, a commitment made by Rahul Gandhi in 2023. They criticize Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for speeches rather than action.
The protest, backed by leader R Ashoka and other MLAs, underscores allegations of neglect over 2.85 lakh vacant posts. Simultaneously, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy urged the state to act urgently, highlighting Congress's questionable priorities.
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- job crisis
- opposition
- Congress
- vacancies
- BJP
- JD(S)
- protests
- Rahul Gandhi
- Dharwad
ALSO READ
Protest Erupts Over Sabarimala Gold Loss: BJP Demands CBI Probe
Life Threat to MP's Former BJP MLA: Hunt for Facebook Culprit
Trade Tensions: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Falsehoods
Naveen Patnaik Slams BJP: Mismanagement and Empty Promises in Odisha
BJP's Ideological Training: A Path to Nation Building