Karnataka's Job Crisis: Opposition Blames Congress for Vacancies

On Tuesday, the opposition BJP and JD(S) accused Karnataka's ruling Congress of failing to address government job vacancies, leading to widespread protests in Dharwad by frustrated job seekers.

Opposition leaders reminded the Congress of its electoral promise to fill 2.5 lakh positions, a commitment made by Rahul Gandhi in 2023. They criticize Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for speeches rather than action.

The protest, backed by leader R Ashoka and other MLAs, underscores allegations of neglect over 2.85 lakh vacant posts. Simultaneously, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy urged the state to act urgently, highlighting Congress's questionable priorities.