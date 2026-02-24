Left Menu

Europe's Unwavering Support: Ukraine Enters Year Five

Four years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European leaders visit Kyiv to support President Zelenskyy and highlight the ongoing conflict's costs. Despite no peace deal, the US continues diplomatic efforts. Putin meets with FSB officials, emphasizing increased security measures while Western allies pledge ongoing support to Ukraine.

  • Ukraine

Four years have passed since Russia launched its significant invasion of Ukraine, a move initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin under the guise of a 'special operation.' Intended to be swift, the campaign has extended much longer, with no signs of an imminent resolution.

On the anniversary of this prolonged conflict, European leaders are converging on Kyiv to express their steadfast support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian populace. Meanwhile, President Putin convened with Russian counterintelligence officials, emphasizing the heightened threat of attacks and calling for intensified protection for vital infrastructure.

As tensions persist, Western allies reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine. In a joint statement, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the international community's commitment to achieving a lasting peace, urging Russia to engage in meaningful discussions leading to a comprehensive ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

