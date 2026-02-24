Left Menu

Milestone Chimpanzee Census Aids Bwindi Conservation Efforts

Uganda's Bwindi Impenetrable National Park reports 426 chimpanzees in its first-ever census. Conducted by Uganda Wildlife Authority and Jane Goodall Institute, this study aids conservation efforts by confirming chimpanzees as essential occupants of the forest. The findings support evidence-based practices for protecting one of Africa's key protected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:16 IST
Milestone Chimpanzee Census Aids Bwindi Conservation Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uganda

In an unprecedented effort for wildlife conservation, the first-ever census of chimpanzees in Uganda's Bwindi Impenetrable National Park has revealed a population of 426 individuals. This milestone study was conducted by the Uganda Wildlife Authority, with support from the U.S.-based conservation group, the Jane Goodall Institute.

James Musinguzi, Executive Director of UWA, emphasized that the census confirmed the chimpanzees as an integral part of Bwindi's ecosystem, not merely incidental residents. The project's main objective was to determine the population size, density, and distribution of the species within this vital conservation area.

The data collected from this initiative will enhance conservation strategies, providing insights for making informed investment decisions. Bwindi National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, not only hosts chimpanzees but is also home to mountain gorillas, elephants, and antelopes, contributing significantly to Uganda's tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Promises $105 Billion Support Package for Ukraine

EU Promises $105 Billion Support Package for Ukraine

 Ukraine
2
Justice Served: Conviction in Heinous 2019 Crime

Justice Served: Conviction in Heinous 2019 Crime

 India
3
New Safety Protocols Unveiled for Non-Scheduled Flight Operators Amid Crash Concerns

New Safety Protocols Unveiled for Non-Scheduled Flight Operators Amid Crash ...

 India
4
Vladimír Darida's Return: Czech Football's Hopeful Comeback

Vladimír Darida's Return: Czech Football's Hopeful Comeback

 Czechia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026