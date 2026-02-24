Milestone Chimpanzee Census Aids Bwindi Conservation Efforts

In an unprecedented effort for wildlife conservation, the first-ever census of chimpanzees in Uganda's Bwindi Impenetrable National Park has revealed a population of 426 individuals. This milestone study was conducted by the Uganda Wildlife Authority, with support from the U.S.-based conservation group, the Jane Goodall Institute.

James Musinguzi, Executive Director of UWA, emphasized that the census confirmed the chimpanzees as an integral part of Bwindi's ecosystem, not merely incidental residents. The project's main objective was to determine the population size, density, and distribution of the species within this vital conservation area.

The data collected from this initiative will enhance conservation strategies, providing insights for making informed investment decisions. Bwindi National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, not only hosts chimpanzees but is also home to mountain gorillas, elephants, and antelopes, contributing significantly to Uganda's tourism sector.

