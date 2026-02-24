Jammu and Kashmir's Liquor Sales Surge: Analyzing Trends Amidst Recovery

In Jammu and Kashmir, the liquor market has experienced significant fluctuations over recent years, with the current fiscal year witnessing over 5.63 crore bottles sold by January 2026. Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer continue to dominate the market, as evidenced by official data that capture trends until January.

Despite a slight dip in sales compared to the previous year, where 6.94 crore bottles were sold, the market shows signs of recovery post-pandemic. The decline in overall consumption during 2020-21 due to COVID-19 restrictions marked a challenging period; however, sales have steadily rebounded in subsequent years.

The data highlights a pattern of stability and disruption influencing the region's liquor sales, with a peak of 6.93 crore bottles in 2024-25, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Factors such as renewed tourism, social events, and urban consumption are contributing to the resurgence in beer sales, supporting this strong market trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)