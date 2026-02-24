President Murmu Advocates Global Health Mission at Hinduja Hospital Event

In a visionary statement, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of affordable world-class healthcare, during the inauguration of the 'Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat' campaign organized by P D Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai's Lok Bhavan.

Murmu expressed confidence in India emerging as a prestigious global healthcare destination. She credited governmental efforts over the past decade in providing quality healthcare access and acknowledged the role of over 1,80,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs nationwide. The President appealed to private hospitals and medical institutes to consider their social responsibilities.

Furthermore, President Murmu spotlighted the essential roles of technology and artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector, revealing government support under the IndiaAI Mission for innovation in AI-enabled healthcare. Addressing the mental health crisis, she underlined the necessity for proactive treatment and prevention strategies to combat issues stemming from modern lifestyles.

