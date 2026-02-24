Youthful Aspirations: Preserving Heritage Amid Economic Migration

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan addressed a youth delegation from West Bengal's Darjeeling, acknowledging migration as a global phenomenon. He emphasized preserving cultural identity while fostering sustainable tourism and environmentally conscious development in regions experiencing migration.

Radhakrishnan stressed the importance of disaster preparedness and coordinated infrastructure efforts, particularly in vulnerable hilly areas. He noted the fame of Darjeeling tea and advocated for value addition, entrepreneurship, and sports infrastructure to enhance regional economies.

Highlighting India's youthful demographic as a key asset, the vice president urged young citizens to contribute toward a developed, self-reliant nation, embodying innovation, integrity, and a strong connection to heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)