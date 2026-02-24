Left Menu

Youthful Aspirations: Preserving Heritage Amid Economic Migration

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan discussed migration with a youth delegation, emphasizing identity preservation, sustainable tourism, and disaster resilience. He highlighted Darjeeling's global tea reputation, sports infrastructure, and India's demographic strength, urging youth to drive the vision of a self-reliant India through innovation and pride in heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:10 IST
Youthful Aspirations: Preserving Heritage Amid Economic Migration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan addressed a youth delegation from West Bengal's Darjeeling, acknowledging migration as a global phenomenon. He emphasized preserving cultural identity while fostering sustainable tourism and environmentally conscious development in regions experiencing migration.

Radhakrishnan stressed the importance of disaster preparedness and coordinated infrastructure efforts, particularly in vulnerable hilly areas. He noted the fame of Darjeeling tea and advocated for value addition, entrepreneurship, and sports infrastructure to enhance regional economies.

Highlighting India's youthful demographic as a key asset, the vice president urged young citizens to contribute toward a developed, self-reliant nation, embodying innovation, integrity, and a strong connection to heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

 Russia
2
Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

 Global
3
The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

 Global
4
Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026