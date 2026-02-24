Left Menu

Global Rally: Western Nations Unite Against Russian Aggression at U.N. Meeting

At a United Nations meeting in Geneva, Western countries condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urged continued support for Kyiv amid sanctions debates. Many diplomats walked out during Russia's address, highlighting global support for Ukraine. The U.N. General Assembly plans to call for a ceasefire and lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:21 IST
In a significant demonstration of international solidarity, dozens of predominantly Western states united to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine at a United Nations meeting in Geneva. This gathering coincided with the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion, underscoring the ongoing global divisions surrounding the conflict.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine called on Western allies from Kyiv to sustain their backing as discussions over new sanctions against Moscow revealed rifts among European partners. Espen Barth Eide, Norway's foreign minister, emphasized the violation of U.N. principles by Russia, concluding his remarks with a resolute 'Glory to Ukraine!'

Simultaneously, European diplomats made a symbolic protest by walking out of a Conference on Disarmament session during Russian Ambassador Gennady Gatilov's speech. Outside, they displayed the Ukrainian flag in solidarity. Meanwhile, in New York, the U.N. General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock announced plans for a resolution advocating for an unconditional ceasefire and enduring peace in the region.

