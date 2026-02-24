Left Menu

DJI Challenges FCC's Import Ban on New Drone Models

DJI, a prominent Chinese drone manufacturer, has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) decision that bans the import of its new models and components. The ban, implemented in December, affects DJI and other foreign companies, restricting sales of new drones in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:21 IST
DJI Challenges FCC's Import Ban on New Drone Models
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

DJI, a leading Chinese drone manufacturer, announced on Tuesday that it has filed a legal challenge against the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) decision to prohibit the import of its new drone models and essential components from China. The lawsuit has been lodged in the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

The dronemaker criticized the FCC's decision, stating that it unfairly limits DJI's operations in the United States and prevents American customers from accessing their latest technology advancements.

The FCC's ruling, enacted last December, stipulates that DJI, Autel, and other foreign drone companies cannot secure the necessary FCC approval needed to sell new models or critical components in the U.S., although they can continue to market existing versions.

TRENDING

1
EU Promises $105 Billion Support Package for Ukraine

EU Promises $105 Billion Support Package for Ukraine

 Ukraine
2
Justice Served: Conviction in Heinous 2019 Crime

Justice Served: Conviction in Heinous 2019 Crime

 India
3
New Safety Protocols Unveiled for Non-Scheduled Flight Operators Amid Crash Concerns

New Safety Protocols Unveiled for Non-Scheduled Flight Operators Amid Crash ...

 India
4
Vladimír Darida's Return: Czech Football's Hopeful Comeback

Vladimír Darida's Return: Czech Football's Hopeful Comeback

 Czechia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026