DJI Challenges FCC's Import Ban on New Drone Models

DJI, a leading Chinese drone manufacturer, announced on Tuesday that it has filed a legal challenge against the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) decision to prohibit the import of its new drone models and essential components from China. The lawsuit has been lodged in the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

The dronemaker criticized the FCC's decision, stating that it unfairly limits DJI's operations in the United States and prevents American customers from accessing their latest technology advancements.

The FCC's ruling, enacted last December, stipulates that DJI, Autel, and other foreign drone companies cannot secure the necessary FCC approval needed to sell new models or critical components in the U.S., although they can continue to market existing versions.