Luxembourg-India Regulatory Talks: Strengthening Financial Ties
A delegation led by Luxembourg's Finance Minister, Gilles Roth, visited India to meet with SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey. The meeting focused on strengthening regulatory cooperation between India and Luxembourg's financial sectors. High-level discussions were held to explore mutual interests and improve cross-border financial relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A high-level delegation led by Luxembourg's Finance Minister, Gilles Roth, met with Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to discuss key areas for collaboration.
This meeting focused on fortifying regulatory cooperation between the financial sectors of both nations, as confirmed by SEBI on Tuesday.
The talks featured prominent figures, including Luxembourg's Ambassador to India, Christian Biever, and CSSF Director General Claude Marx, highlighting the importance of mutual interests in enhancing international financial relations.
