Luxembourg-India Regulatory Talks: Strengthening Financial Ties

A high-level delegation led by Luxembourg's Finance Minister, Gilles Roth, met with Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to discuss key areas for collaboration.

This meeting focused on fortifying regulatory cooperation between the financial sectors of both nations, as confirmed by SEBI on Tuesday.

The talks featured prominent figures, including Luxembourg's Ambassador to India, Christian Biever, and CSSF Director General Claude Marx, highlighting the importance of mutual interests in enhancing international financial relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)