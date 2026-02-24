Kerala Finance Bill 2026 Passed Amidst Political Tumult

The Kerala Finance Bill 2026 was successfully passed in the state Assembly on Tuesday, bringing the government's Budget proposals for 2026–27 into effect. Aimed at uplifting various segments of society, from schoolchildren to working women, the bill promises widespread welfare benefits.

Despite the absence of the Congress-led UDF opposition, which boycotted the session over the Sabarimala gold loss incident, the Pinarayi Vijayan government moved forward with legislative business, allocating Rs 14,500 crore for welfare pensions. The amendments recommended by the ruling front were included without discussion, setting a legislative record.

The session concluded with a fast-tracked passage of pending business, given the prevailing Opposition protests. It witnessed significant political drama, including the disqualification of an MLA and the passing of the majority of introduced government bills, albeit against a backdrop of dissatisfaction amid unanswered questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)