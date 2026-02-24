Left Menu

India's Ambitious Leap in Food Processing: A Vision for the Future

The Indian government aims to double its food processing capacity from 12-13% to more than 26% within 6-7 years, significantly enhancing employment and farmers' income. The Secretary of Food Processing Industries highlights this transformative goal, emphasizing its potential to match decades of progress in a few years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:02 IST
India's Ambitious Leap in Food Processing: A Vision for the Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to revolutionize the agricultural sector, the Indian government has set a target to double its food processing capacity over the next 6-7 years. This ambitious plan, revealed by Avinash Joshi, Secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, aims to increase current levels of 12-13% to over 26%, creating significant employment and boosting farmers' income.

Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director at NIFTEM-Kundli, highlighted that while India ranks as the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables globally, it lags behind countries like Thailand, Mexico, and the Philippines in processing capabilities. The move is seen as a strategic step towards closing this gap and propelling the country forward in the global food processing arena.

The announcement came ahead of the 'Advanced Next Generation Vision for Emerging and Sustainable Healthy Foods' event at NIFTEM, which will feature international speakers and exhibitors. This event signifies a commitment to embracing innovative practices and technologies to achieve the government's ambitious objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA says accountable managers, senior leadership of non-scheduled operators will be held personally responsible for systemic non-compliances.

DGCA says accountable managers, senior leadership of non-scheduled operators...

 Global
2
Renaming Kerala to Keralam: A Historical Nod Ahead of Assembly Elections

Renaming Kerala to Keralam: A Historical Nod Ahead of Assembly Elections

 India
3
Non-scheduled operators failing to meet compliance standards to face penalties, licenses may be suspended: DGCA.

Non-scheduled operators failing to meet compliance standards to face penalti...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Ambulance Crash Leaves Seven Dead in Jharkhand

Tragedy Strikes: Air Ambulance Crash Leaves Seven Dead in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026