India's Ambitious Leap in Food Processing: A Vision for the Future

In a bold move to revolutionize the agricultural sector, the Indian government has set a target to double its food processing capacity over the next 6-7 years. This ambitious plan, revealed by Avinash Joshi, Secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, aims to increase current levels of 12-13% to over 26%, creating significant employment and boosting farmers' income.

Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director at NIFTEM-Kundli, highlighted that while India ranks as the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables globally, it lags behind countries like Thailand, Mexico, and the Philippines in processing capabilities. The move is seen as a strategic step towards closing this gap and propelling the country forward in the global food processing arena.

The announcement came ahead of the 'Advanced Next Generation Vision for Emerging and Sustainable Healthy Foods' event at NIFTEM, which will feature international speakers and exhibitors. This event signifies a commitment to embracing innovative practices and technologies to achieve the government's ambitious objectives.

