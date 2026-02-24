Left Menu

Hitesh Joshi Recommended for Top Post at GIC-Re

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended Hitesh Rameshchandra Joshi for the position of Chairman-cum-Managing Director of GIC-Re. Joshi, currently the acting CMD of GIC-Re, is chosen after the FSIB interviewed five candidates, with the final decision pending approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended Hitesh Rameshchandra Joshi for the role of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of GIC-Re. This announcement followed a competitive screening where five candidates were evaluated for the prestigious position.

Joshi, who serves as Executive Director and acting CMD at GIC-Re, emerged as the frontrunner due to his commendable performance and extensive experience, according to an FSIB release. The headhunter highlighted these factors in its decision-making process.

The pivotal decision now rests with the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Noteworthy personalities involved in the selection process include FSIB head Bhanu Pratap Sharma and other prominent figures from finance and public enterprises.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Leap Toward Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Karnataka's Leap Toward Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
2
Gold Sheds Value Amid Dollar Surge and Trade Talks Uncertainty

Gold Sheds Value Amid Dollar Surge and Trade Talks Uncertainty

 Global
3
Himachal's Green Revolution: From Medicinal Plants to Super Pollutants

Himachal's Green Revolution: From Medicinal Plants to Super Pollutants

 India
4

Vayu Shakti: Air Force's Daring Display in the Thar Desert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026