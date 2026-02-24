Hitesh Joshi Recommended for Top Post at GIC-Re

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended Hitesh Rameshchandra Joshi for the role of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of GIC-Re. This announcement followed a competitive screening where five candidates were evaluated for the prestigious position.

Joshi, who serves as Executive Director and acting CMD at GIC-Re, emerged as the frontrunner due to his commendable performance and extensive experience, according to an FSIB release. The headhunter highlighted these factors in its decision-making process.

The pivotal decision now rests with the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Noteworthy personalities involved in the selection process include FSIB head Bhanu Pratap Sharma and other prominent figures from finance and public enterprises.