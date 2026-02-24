Left Menu

Britain Targets Russian Oil with Largest Sanctions Package

Britain has issued its largest sanctions package to date, targeting Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft and 48 tankers, as part of a broader effort involving nearly 300 measures aimed at diminishing Moscow's energy revenue. The package comes on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Britain has launched its most extensive sanctions package yet, targeting oil pipeline operator Transneft and nearly 300 other measures to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Transneft, a major transporter of Russian crude exports, is at the center of these efforts to cut Moscow's energy income.

Despite tens of thousands of Western sanctions, Russian oil exports have remained resilient due to continuous purchasing by China, India, and Turkey. Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper stated the UK is resolute in disrupting Russia's financial and military capabilities.

The sanctions target more than 3,000 entities, including 48 oil tankers, and extend to Russian banks and TV channels accused of disseminating misinformation. While these sanctions intend to pressure President Putin and decrease government revenues, the exact impact remains uncertain as Russia's oil trade adapts to new market conditions.

