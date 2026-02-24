Left Menu

Britain's Biggest Sanctions Push: Cracking Down on Russia's Oil Networks

Britain implements its largest sanctions package yet, targeting Transneft and other key Russian entities on the fourth anniversary of Russia's Ukraine invasion. Despite Western sanctions, Russian oil exports hold strong with China, India, and Turkey as key buyers. The West aims to cut these streams, impacting Russian revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:52 IST
Britain's Biggest Sanctions Push: Cracking Down on Russia's Oil Networks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sweeping move to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Britain has sanctioned Transneft, the major Russian oil pipeline operator. The UK government introduced nearly 300 measures, making it the largest sanctions package against Russia since the war began.

The sanctions, part of a broader strategy to reduce Moscow's energy revenues, also targeted 48 oil tankers in Russia's 'shadow fleet'. Despite extensive Western sanctions, Russian oil continues to flow to markets in China, India, and Turkey.

Significant impacts are anticipated as the West, including the U.S. and the EU, intensifies efforts to disrupt Russian oil exports. Analysts suggest this might finally lead to a decline in Russia's crude exports, although data still shows a robust trade route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

 Russia
2
Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

 Global
3
The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

 Global
4
Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026