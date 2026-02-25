SECL's Quest for Rare Earth Elements: A Strategic Move in Coalfields
South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a Coal India Ltd subsidiary, is exploring rare earth elements in mine dumps to reduce import dependency. This aligns with India's strategic focus on critical minerals in response to global supply chain risks from China. Tendering and exploration processes are already underway.
South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, has embarked on an ambitious project to extract rare earth elements from mine dumps in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to bolster India's self-reliance in critical minerals.
The project, led by SECL Chairman and Managing Director Harish Duhan, involves identifying seven specific dumps where trace rare earth elements have been detected. The tendering process and scientific assessments to pinpoint viable extraction sites are already underway, with results expected within a year.
Rare earth elements are crucial for industries such as electronics and renewable energy, sectors where China currently dominates the supply chain. SECL's efforts could alleviate India's dependency on imports, aligning with national priorities to secure strategic minerals.
