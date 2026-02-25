Left Menu

SECL's Quest for Rare Earth Elements: A Strategic Move in Coalfields

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a Coal India Ltd subsidiary, is exploring rare earth elements in mine dumps to reduce import dependency. This aligns with India's strategic focus on critical minerals in response to global supply chain risks from China. Tendering and exploration processes are already underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 10:40 IST
SECL's Quest for Rare Earth Elements: A Strategic Move in Coalfields
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, has embarked on an ambitious project to extract rare earth elements from mine dumps in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to bolster India's self-reliance in critical minerals.

The project, led by SECL Chairman and Managing Director Harish Duhan, involves identifying seven specific dumps where trace rare earth elements have been detected. The tendering process and scientific assessments to pinpoint viable extraction sites are already underway, with results expected within a year.

Rare earth elements are crucial for industries such as electronics and renewable energy, sectors where China currently dominates the supply chain. SECL's efforts could alleviate India's dependency on imports, aligning with national priorities to secure strategic minerals.

TRENDING

1
DailyObjects Aims for Record Revenue and Retail Expansion

DailyObjects Aims for Record Revenue and Retail Expansion

 India
2

Bright Digi Gold: Revolutionizing Precious Metal Savings in the Digital Era

 India
3
Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

 India
4
Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026