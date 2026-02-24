Left Menu

The Battle Over Chhattisgarh's 'ChatGPT Budget': Ambitions vs. Criticism

The Chhattisgarh state Budget, presented by Finance Minister OP Choudhary, is hailed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as a future-oriented plan for 'Viksit Chhattisgarh 2047.' In contrast, the opposition criticizes it as a 'ChatGPT Budget' lacking depth. The Budget emphasizes inclusive development and significant investments despite political disagreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic assembly presentation, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai championed the state Budget as a transformative blueprint for Chhattisgarh's future. He praised it as a stepping stone toward the ambitious vision of 'Viksit Chhattisgarh 2047.'

The Budget, detailed by Finance Minister OP Choudhary, earmarks Rs 1,72,000 crore for the 2026-27 fiscal year. Sai touted record investments in agriculture, infrastructure, and women's empowerment, emphasizing a mission-mode approach with five Chief Minister Missions aimed at accelerating the state's growth.

Opposition voices, however, led by former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, deride the fiscal plan as a 'ChatGPT Budget,' implying a deficit of originality and sound governance. Baghel criticized the Budget as a set of hollow promises, while Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant accused the government of crafting a verbal maze lacking concrete action, and overlooking concerns of unemployed youth and striking workers.

