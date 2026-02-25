Left Menu

Chevron Poised for Major Expansion in Iraq's Oil Fields

Chevron is in exclusive talks to take over Iraq's West Qurna 2 oilfield operations from Russia's Lukoil, potentially doubling output. This follows Iraq's nationalization of the field amid U.S. sanctions on Lukoil. Chevron has a year to negotiate its acquisition plans with the Basra Oil Company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:44 IST
Chevron Poised for Major Expansion in Iraq's Oil Fields

Chevron is entering exclusive talks with Iraq to take over the West Qurna 2 oilfield from Russia's Lukoil, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani announced to Kurdish television channel Rudaw. The U.S. firm's involvement could nearly double the oilfield's output to between 750,000 and 800,000 barrels per day.

The West Qurna 2 field, nationalized by Iraq in January due to U.S. sanctions on Lukoil, is one of the world's largest, contributing about 10% of Iraq's oil production and 0.5% of the global supply. This move came after Lukoil encountered operational challenges internationally.

Chevron has secured a one-year exclusive negotiation period to potentially take over the project from the Basra Oil Company, currently managing the field. According to three sources cited by Reuters, Chevron has been actively encouraging Iraq to enhance returns on West Qurna 2.

TRENDING

1
Optimistic Winds: EDP Renovaveis Eyes Continued U.S. Market Growth

Optimistic Winds: EDP Renovaveis Eyes Continued U.S. Market Growth

 Global
2
Heathrow Airport's Expansion: A Major Step Forward

Heathrow Airport's Expansion: A Major Step Forward

 United Kingdom
3
Eviction Drive Targets Odisha Leader's Farmhouse over Land Dispute

Eviction Drive Targets Odisha Leader's Farmhouse over Land Dispute

 India
4
Rajasthan's Rising Heat: Barmer Tops at 36.3°C

Rajasthan's Rising Heat: Barmer Tops at 36.3°C

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026