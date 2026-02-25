Optimistic Winds: EDP Renovaveis Eyes Continued U.S. Market Growth

EDP Renovaveis, ranked as the fourth-largest wind producer globally, remains optimistic about expanding within the U.S. market. CEO Miguel Stilwell de Andrade conveyed this renewed confidence during a conversation with Reuters, following a resolution to last year's regulatory uncertainties.

In early 2025, former President Trump mandated a freeze on federal permits for new or renewed offshore wind projects, affecting numerous financial commitments. However, de Andrade, who also leads EDP - EDPR's parent company, notes that initial concerns over these risks have been alleviated by substantial regulatory clarification.

Looking into the future, de Andrade expressed faith in ongoing growth beyond 2025, affirming that 'good years' are expected in 2026 and onwards across U.S. operations, based on the strengthened regulatory landscape.

