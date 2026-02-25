Left Menu

False Alarms: A Day of Bomb Threats in West Bengal and Jharkhand Courts

Three lower courts in West Bengal and Jharkhand received bomb threats, causing evacuations and search operations. Despite thorough searches, no explosives were found. Similar threats disrupted six other courts recently. Authorities are working to trace the source of these emails as security is tightened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:23 IST
False Alarms: A Day of Bomb Threats in West Bengal and Jharkhand Courts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming sequence of events, at least three lower courts in West Bengal and Jharkhand were targeted with bomb threats on Wednesday, leading to immediate evacuations and extensive search operations. Nevertheless, officials reported that no explosive devices were recovered during the investigations.

District courts in Asansol and Suri, along with the Dhanbad civil court, were subjected to email threats, which disrupted judicial activities. The previous day, a similar situation unfolded as six courts across West Bengal dealt with hoax bomb threats, complicating court proceedings.

The police, along with bomb squads, swiftly responded to ensure safety. Despite thorough searches, no suspicious items were detected. Authorities, including West Bengal's senior police officers and Dhanbad officials, have heightened security measures and initiated an investigation to identify the source of these alarming emails.

TRENDING

1
Navigating Instant Loans: Balancing Speed and Cost in Modern Finance

Navigating Instant Loans: Balancing Speed and Cost in Modern Finance

 United States
2
Justice Bhuyan Highlights the Gap in Constitutional Morality

Justice Bhuyan Highlights the Gap in Constitutional Morality

 India
3
Fitch Affirms Ratings for PNB and BoB with Stable Outlook

Fitch Affirms Ratings for PNB and BoB with Stable Outlook

 India
4
Strengthening Strategic Ties: Modi's Landmark Visit to Israel

Strengthening Strategic Ties: Modi's Landmark Visit to Israel

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026