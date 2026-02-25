False Alarms: A Day of Bomb Threats in West Bengal and Jharkhand Courts

In an alarming sequence of events, at least three lower courts in West Bengal and Jharkhand were targeted with bomb threats on Wednesday, leading to immediate evacuations and extensive search operations. Nevertheless, officials reported that no explosive devices were recovered during the investigations.

District courts in Asansol and Suri, along with the Dhanbad civil court, were subjected to email threats, which disrupted judicial activities. The previous day, a similar situation unfolded as six courts across West Bengal dealt with hoax bomb threats, complicating court proceedings.

The police, along with bomb squads, swiftly responded to ensure safety. Despite thorough searches, no suspicious items were detected. Authorities, including West Bengal's senior police officers and Dhanbad officials, have heightened security measures and initiated an investigation to identify the source of these alarming emails.