UK Launches New Digital Transit System: ETA Mandatory for Most Visitors

The UK transitioned to a digital transit system with mandatory Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and eVisas, effective from Wednesday. This replaces paper-based visa stickers, representing a shift towards a fully digitized border control process, enhancing ease of travel and security.

The new system mandates travelers to secure digital permission prior to travel, making it easier for airlines to manage passenger compliance. Since its inception, over 19 million ETAs have been successfully processed, raising substantial revenue for reinvestment in the UK's infrastructure.

The initiative by the UK Home Office facilitates a seamless transition to electronic documents, with applications managed via the UK ETA app. The move reflects global trends towards modernizing immigration systems, similar to the US and European efforts, aiming for a contactless, secure border.

(With inputs from agencies.)