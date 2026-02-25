Left Menu

UK Launches New Digital Transit System: ETA Mandatory for Most Visitors

The UK government has implemented a digital transit system requiring Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for non-visa visitors and eVisas for Indian travelers. The system aims to modernize the border control process, replacing paper-based visas and enhancing security. Over 19 million ETAs have been issued since its introduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:24 IST
UK Launches New Digital Transit System: ETA Mandatory for Most Visitors
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK transitioned to a digital transit system with mandatory Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and eVisas, effective from Wednesday. This replaces paper-based visa stickers, representing a shift towards a fully digitized border control process, enhancing ease of travel and security.

The new system mandates travelers to secure digital permission prior to travel, making it easier for airlines to manage passenger compliance. Since its inception, over 19 million ETAs have been successfully processed, raising substantial revenue for reinvestment in the UK's infrastructure.

The initiative by the UK Home Office facilitates a seamless transition to electronic documents, with applications managed via the UK ETA app. The move reflects global trends towards modernizing immigration systems, similar to the US and European efforts, aiming for a contactless, secure border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating Instant Loans: Balancing Speed and Cost in Modern Finance

Navigating Instant Loans: Balancing Speed and Cost in Modern Finance

 United States
2
Justice Bhuyan Highlights the Gap in Constitutional Morality

Justice Bhuyan Highlights the Gap in Constitutional Morality

 India
3
Fitch Affirms Ratings for PNB and BoB with Stable Outlook

Fitch Affirms Ratings for PNB and BoB with Stable Outlook

 India
4
Strengthening Strategic Ties: Modi's Landmark Visit to Israel

Strengthening Strategic Ties: Modi's Landmark Visit to Israel

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026