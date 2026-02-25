Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture: Minister Chouhan's Vision for a Self-Reliant Farming Sector

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the three-day Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela at the ICAR-IARI campus in Delhi, focusing on transforming Indian agriculture toward self-reliance. Chouhan addressed payment delays and procedural inefficiencies, urging state and agency accountability going forward.

The event, marked by a plantation drive, brought together prominent figures in agriculture including Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and ICAR leaders. Chouhan emphasized the 'Farmer First' policy, engaging directly with cultivators and honoring seven with the IARI Krishi Adhyeta Award.

Chouhan warned of repercussions for delayed farmer payments, advocating direct transfers to bypass bottlenecks. Highlighting over 18 central schemes, he called for enhanced monitoring to ensure proper fund allocation. Proposed reforms include robust district-level centers and a streamlined pesticide licensing process.

The minister also suggested a shorter MSP procurement period to ensure prompt payments and floated the idea of direct fertiliser subsidy transfers. Launching the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' in April, Chouhan underscored the Pusa fair as a pivotal national forum for agricultural progress.

