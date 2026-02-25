Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border: An Overview
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border on Wednesday. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 90 km under the Earth's surface.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:05 IST
On Wednesday, the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border experienced a 5.5 magnitude earthquake, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 90 kilometers, creating seismic activity felt in the region.
No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage were reported following the quake.
(With inputs from agencies.)