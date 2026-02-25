Left Menu

Turkey's Stock Surge: A BIST-100 Breakdown

Turkey's BIST-100 index experienced a major 23% rise in the last month, largely driven by stocks like Kiler Holding and Aselsan. These companies have significantly impacted the index's movement, despite some stock downturns and market skepticism about liquidity and company valuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:38 IST
In an impressive display of stock market momentum, Turkey's main BIST-100 index surged by 23% over the past month, marking the fourth-largest gain in over two decades. This rally has been primarily fueled by exceptional performances from standout stocks, including Kiler Holding and index leader Aselsan.

Kiler Holding, which operates across multiple sectors, recently soared to become Istanbul's second most valuable company, reaching a market capitalization of 1.1 trillion lira. Though it has since experienced a 35% decline, it still maintains a strong presence within the BIST-100 index.

Meanwhile, Aselsan has delivered impressive returns, with its stock rising 272% over the past year. This growth is supported by increasing defense orders and retail interest, positioning Aselsan as a significant force in Turkey's stock market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

