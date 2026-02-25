Turkey's Stock Surge: A BIST-100 Breakdown

In an impressive display of stock market momentum, Turkey's main BIST-100 index surged by 23% over the past month, marking the fourth-largest gain in over two decades. This rally has been primarily fueled by exceptional performances from standout stocks, including Kiler Holding and index leader Aselsan.

Kiler Holding, which operates across multiple sectors, recently soared to become Istanbul's second most valuable company, reaching a market capitalization of 1.1 trillion lira. Though it has since experienced a 35% decline, it still maintains a strong presence within the BIST-100 index.

Meanwhile, Aselsan has delivered impressive returns, with its stock rising 272% over the past year. This growth is supported by increasing defense orders and retail interest, positioning Aselsan as a significant force in Turkey's stock market landscape.

