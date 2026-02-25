The Expanding Role of AI in Market Surveillance: Insights from Sebi Chairman

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey underscored the pivotal role that technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), will play in bolstering market surveillance and transparency efforts.

Speaking at the Kotak Investor Conference to both international and domestic institutional investors, Pandey emphasized that the evolution of India's economy will concentrate more on market quality metrics rather than sheer volumes. He highlighted that governance standards, liquidity depth, and institutional strength will define the future landscape.

In an era marked by global complexities like supply chain shifts and technological disruptions, Pandey noted that growth must be about resilience and credibility. India aims to build transparent, investable markets for long-term capital, with the regulator's task being to maintain robust credibility. Sebi has already begun utilizing AI tools to monitor influencers and ensure compliance.