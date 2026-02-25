Real Estate Rivalry Sparks Brutal Killing in Howrah

A real estate developer named Safiq Khan was fatally shot in the early hours on Wednesday in Howrah, West Bengal. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred in a public area, causing a ripple of tension throughout the Pilkhana neighborhood.

Allegations emerged linking one of the assailants, Harun Khan, with local political figures, particularly with the TMC. Opposition BJP blamed the ruling party for fostering a climate of lawlessness, intensifying the political slugfest as the state heads towards elections.

In the meantime, journalist Mayukh Thakur Chakraborty faced assault from a mob while covering the incident, highlighting the volatility of the situation. Police believe the murder resulted from a protracted real estate rivalry, despite allegations of political interference. No arrests were made as suspects remain on the loose.

(With inputs from agencies.)