Left Menu

Real Estate Rivalry Sparks Brutal Killing in Howrah

A real estate developer, Safiq Khan, was shot dead in Howrah, West Bengal, amidst allegations of political connections and rivalry. The attack, caught on CCTV, led to claims of lawlessness, political uproar, and calls for justice. Police suspect it stemmed from a real estate dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:23 IST
Real Estate Rivalry Sparks Brutal Killing in Howrah
  • Country:
  • India

A real estate developer named Safiq Khan was fatally shot in the early hours on Wednesday in Howrah, West Bengal. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred in a public area, causing a ripple of tension throughout the Pilkhana neighborhood.

Allegations emerged linking one of the assailants, Harun Khan, with local political figures, particularly with the TMC. Opposition BJP blamed the ruling party for fostering a climate of lawlessness, intensifying the political slugfest as the state heads towards elections.

In the meantime, journalist Mayukh Thakur Chakraborty faced assault from a mob while covering the incident, highlighting the volatility of the situation. Police believe the murder resulted from a protracted real estate rivalry, despite allegations of political interference. No arrests were made as suspects remain on the loose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Leaders Stage Unusual Police Station Sit-In Protest Over Misbehavior Claims

BJP Leaders Stage Unusual Police Station Sit-In Protest Over Misbehavior Cla...

 India
2
Millennium bcp's Landmark Profit Surge and Shareholder Generosity

Millennium bcp's Landmark Profit Surge and Shareholder Generosity

 Portugal
3
Chief Minister Ensures Social Security Pensions Remain Intact

Chief Minister Ensures Social Security Pensions Remain Intact

 India
4
Congress Pushes for Transparent Inquiry Amid Controversy Involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Congress Pushes for Transparent Inquiry Amid Controversy Involving Swami Avi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026