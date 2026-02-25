MILAN 2026 Concludes Aboard INS Vikrant Off Vizag Coast

Exercise MILAN 2026, the Indian Navy’s flagship multilateral maritime exercise, concluded on February 25, 2026, with a ceremonial closing aboard India’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the coast of Visakhapatnam.

The ceremony was presided over by Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF), and attended by Commanding Officers and officers from all participating navies.

Unprecedented Participation

Held under the theme “Camaraderie, Cooperation, Collaboration,” MILAN 2026 witnessed participation on an unprecedented scale:

42 ships and submarines

29 aircraft

18 ships from Friendly Foreign Countries

In addition to embarked helicopters, maritime patrol aircraft from France, Germany and the United States also participated, underscoring the exercise’s expanding global footprint.

Harbour Phase: Dialogue and Exchange

The exercise began with a Harbour Phase featuring:

Bilateral engagements

Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE)

International Maritime Seminar (IMS)

Cross-deck and outstation visits

Cultural exchanges and sporting events

Technological demonstrations and the MILAN of Young Officers (MOYO) interaction enabled professional exchange of best practices and strengthened officer-level camaraderie.

Sea Phase: High-Intensity Operational Drills

The Sea Phase saw complex, high-tempo drills across advanced warfare domains, including:

Integrated air defence exercises

Anti-submarine warfare (ASW) drills

Maritime interdiction operations

Surface strike coordination

Communication exercises

Cross-deck flying operations

Live firings, including surface gun shoots, FPM drills and anti-air engagements, were conducted to enhance combat readiness. Emphasis was placed on real-time coordination, joint mission planning and at-sea logistics.

Foreign navies operated alongside Indian Naval Ships in tactical manoeuvres, demonstrating interoperability and shared maritime objectives.

Strengthening Maritime Partnerships

MILAN 2026 reinforced growing convergence among participating nations to ensure safe, secure and stable seas, aligned with India’s maritime vision of MAHASAGAR — Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

During the closing ceremony, Commanding Officers of participating ships commended the Indian Navy for its professional planning and execution. They affirmed that the exercise successfully achieved its operational and training objectives, enhancing interoperability, mutual understanding and collective maritime preparedness.

A Testament to Cooperative Security

The successful culmination of MILAN 2026 highlights the shared commitment of partner navies to deepen cooperation, foster enduring partnerships and promote maritime security across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.