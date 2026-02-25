Left Menu

Aramco's Delivery Disruption: A Structural Setback

Saudi Aramco announced the cancellation of scheduled propane and butane deliveries from its Juaymah terminal due to structural damage in a part of the delivery system. No leaks or injuries were reported, but upcoming deliveries will be affected by this incident.

Saudi Aramco confirmed Wednesday that propane and butane deliveries from its Juaymah terminal in eastern Saudi Arabia are canceled due to structural damage in a delivery system segment.

The company stated there were no leaks or injuries reported from the incident, which occurred earlier this week.

Scheduled deliveries of propane and butane for the coming weeks from the facility will be affected as a result of this structural setback.

