Aramco's Delivery Disruption: A Structural Setback
Saudi Aramco announced the cancellation of scheduled propane and butane deliveries from its Juaymah terminal due to structural damage in a part of the delivery system. No leaks or injuries were reported, but upcoming deliveries will be affected by this incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:36 IST
Saudi Aramco confirmed Wednesday that propane and butane deliveries from its Juaymah terminal in eastern Saudi Arabia are canceled due to structural damage in a delivery system segment.
The company stated there were no leaks or injuries reported from the incident, which occurred earlier this week.
Scheduled deliveries of propane and butane for the coming weeks from the facility will be affected as a result of this structural setback.
(With inputs from agencies.)