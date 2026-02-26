Record-Breaking Kaziranga Waterbird Count Highlights Conservation Needs Amid Rising Bird Diversity

The 7th Kaziranga Waterbird Count in 2026 revealed a record 105,540 waterbirds spanning 107 species, across Eastern Assam's varied wildlife divisions, officials noted. The synchronized survey from January 4 to 11 covered 166 wetlands, accounting for common species like Bar-headed Goose and Northern Pintail, alongside occasional endangered sightings.

Kaziranga, a distinguished UNESCO World Heritage Site, owed a rich legacy to its unique habitats fostering over 500 bird species. This year's count identified critical conservation needs with species under IUCN watchlists and captivated birdwatchers by fresh appearances such as the Smew, spotlighting the park's ecological significance.

Initiated in 2018, this citizen science initiative pairs Numaligarh Refinery Limited's support with diverse volunteers. Survey results, released at JDSG College with notable collaborators, underscored how significant perennial wetlands and bird diversity reinforce Kaziranga's role in migratory pathways, essential for floodplain conservation strategies in changing climates.

