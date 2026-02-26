Left Menu

Record-Breaking Kaziranga Waterbird Count Highlights Conservation Needs Amid Rising Bird Diversity

Kaziranga National Park's 7th Waterbird Count recorded 105,540 birds of 107 species, underlining the park's crucial role in bird conservation. The census covered 166 wetlands, reported 1 critically endangered and 2 vulnerable species, and emphasized the importance of safeguarding floodplains against climate threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:07 IST
Record-Breaking Kaziranga Waterbird Count Highlights Conservation Needs Amid Rising Bird Diversity
Waterbird in Kaziranga (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 7th Kaziranga Waterbird Count in 2026 revealed a record 105,540 waterbirds spanning 107 species, across Eastern Assam's varied wildlife divisions, officials noted. The synchronized survey from January 4 to 11 covered 166 wetlands, accounting for common species like Bar-headed Goose and Northern Pintail, alongside occasional endangered sightings.

Kaziranga, a distinguished UNESCO World Heritage Site, owed a rich legacy to its unique habitats fostering over 500 bird species. This year's count identified critical conservation needs with species under IUCN watchlists and captivated birdwatchers by fresh appearances such as the Smew, spotlighting the park's ecological significance.

Initiated in 2018, this citizen science initiative pairs Numaligarh Refinery Limited's support with diverse volunteers. Survey results, released at JDSG College with notable collaborators, underscored how significant perennial wetlands and bird diversity reinforce Kaziranga's role in migratory pathways, essential for floodplain conservation strategies in changing climates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally in Punjab Sparks Political Momentum

Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally in Punjab Sparks Political Momentum

 India
2
Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Linear TV Ad Market Pressures

Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Linear TV Ad Market Pressures

 Global
3
OPEC+ Navigates Geopolitical Turbulence with Strategic Oil Output Moves

OPEC+ Navigates Geopolitical Turbulence with Strategic Oil Output Moves

 Global
4
Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos

Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026