Geneva Talks Focus on Ukraine's Reconstruction Amid Ongoing War
Ukrainian and U.S. officials convened in Geneva to discuss post-war reconstruction despite a stalemate in peace talks with Russia. The discussions emphasized a $800 billion plan to rebuild Ukraine. Overnight attacks by Russia targeting energy infrastructure underscored the urgent need for international support in rebuilding efforts.
In Geneva, Ukrainian and U.S. officials met Thursday to discuss reconstruction plans for war-torn Ukraine, even as peace talks with Russia remain stalled. Kyiv's focus is to gather approximately $800 billion from public and private sectors to rebuild key infrastructure over the next decade.
Despite ongoing peace negotiations, Russia's overnight drone and missile attacks emphasized the importance of the Geneva meeting. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported multiple injuries and damages across eight regions, affecting critical energy infrastructures.
The talks, which include U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, prioritize frameworks for Ukraine's economic revival. Concerns over recent Russian assaults underscore the gravity of the situation and the need for accelerated diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.