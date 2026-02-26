Left Menu

Indian Army's Pioneering Transformation Unpacked at 10th Chiefs' Conclave

The 10th Chiefs' Conclave will focus on the pioneering transformations within the Indian Army. Former chiefs of both Indian and Nepalese Armies will be briefed on strategic initiatives and operations, highlighting the creation of new formations and advanced drone usage to combat modern warfare challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:14 IST
Indian Army's Pioneering Transformation Unpacked at 10th Chiefs' Conclave
Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army is set to host its 10th Chiefs' Conclave on Friday. The gathering will provide an overview of recent advancements, with former chiefs of the Indian and Nepalese Armies, who also serve as honorary chiefs in each other's countries, in attendance. General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, along with senior officials, will lead the briefings.

A major focus will be on the Army's latest operational landscape, including discussions on the Indian Army's decisive role during Operation Sindoor. With the participation of eight former Indian Army chiefs, including noted figures like Mizoram Governor Gen VK Singh, the event stands as a testament to the robust Indo-Nepalese military relations.

The Army's latest strides in military strategy include the creation of new formations such as Rudra brigades and Shaktibaan drone regiments, as well as the planned integration of battle groups. Further innovations feature self-produced drones and advanced coordination within elite units like Ashni Platoons and Bhairav Battalions, preparing the force for rapid and effective operational deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitutional Mandate Questioned

Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitution...

 India
2
Merkel Advocates for Global Unity at Inaugural Dr. Manmohan Singh Lecture

Merkel Advocates for Global Unity at Inaugural Dr. Manmohan Singh Lecture

 India
3
Suryakumar Yadav Joins 4,000-Run Club Amidst India's Record-Breaking T20 Triumph

Suryakumar Yadav Joins 4,000-Run Club Amidst India's Record-Breaking T20 Tri...

 India
4
India's Push for Critical Mineral Independence Intensifies

India's Push for Critical Mineral Independence Intensifies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026