Indian Army's Pioneering Transformation Unpacked at 10th Chiefs' Conclave

The Indian Army is set to host its 10th Chiefs' Conclave on Friday. The gathering will provide an overview of recent advancements, with former chiefs of the Indian and Nepalese Armies, who also serve as honorary chiefs in each other's countries, in attendance. General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, along with senior officials, will lead the briefings.

A major focus will be on the Army's latest operational landscape, including discussions on the Indian Army's decisive role during Operation Sindoor. With the participation of eight former Indian Army chiefs, including noted figures like Mizoram Governor Gen VK Singh, the event stands as a testament to the robust Indo-Nepalese military relations.

The Army's latest strides in military strategy include the creation of new formations such as Rudra brigades and Shaktibaan drone regiments, as well as the planned integration of battle groups. Further innovations feature self-produced drones and advanced coordination within elite units like Ashni Platoons and Bhairav Battalions, preparing the force for rapid and effective operational deployment.

