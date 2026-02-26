U.S. Extends Deadline for Lukoil Negotiations
The United States has extended the deadline for companies to negotiate with Lukoil regarding its international assets to April 1, according to a document from the Office of Foreign Assets Control. The extension follows sanctions imposed on the Russian oil producer by the Trump administration last year.
The extension comes in the wake of sanctions that the Trump administration had imposed on the Russian oil producer last year. These sanctions have significantly impacted Lukoil's international operations and dealings.
Negotiations are ongoing as the new deadline approaches, with stakeholders seeking a resolution to the constraints brought by the sanctions. The extended timeline may provide the companies involved a broader window to navigate the complexities of the sanctions and international trade relations.
