U.S. Extends Deadline for Lukoil Negotiations

The United States has extended the deadline for companies to negotiate with Lukoil over its international assets, moving the date to April 1. This change was confirmed by a document from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The extension comes in the wake of sanctions that the Trump administration had imposed on the Russian oil producer last year. These sanctions have significantly impacted Lukoil's international operations and dealings.

Negotiations are ongoing as the new deadline approaches, with stakeholders seeking a resolution to the constraints brought by the sanctions. The extended timeline may provide the companies involved a broader window to navigate the complexities of the sanctions and international trade relations.