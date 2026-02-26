UN Sanctions Sudan's RSF Commanders Amid Genocide Accusations

In a decisive move, the UN Security Council has sanctioned four commanders of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following allegations of atrocities with genocidal hallmarks against civilians in Darfur's el-Fasher region. UN-backed experts indicated that mass killings and targeted violence occurred after an 18-month siege of the city.

This action aligns with sanctions already imposed by the UK in December, targeting figures such as Gen Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, known for his command over RSF operations. The commanders face UN travel bans and financial freezes amid reports of thousands of civilian deaths and widespread human rights abuses.

Recent documentation and footage expose egregious acts committed by RSF, including ethnically targeted executions and violence against non-Arab communities. Reaffirming its stance, the UN aims to reinforce efforts to end ongoing conflicts in Sudan and hold accountable those responsible for RSF offenses.