Cargill Strengthens Dairy Industry with $300 Crore Plant in Punjab

Cargill Animal Nutrition & Health has unveiled a new dairy feed plant in Wazirabad, Punjab, signaling a significant investment of Rs 300 crore in the region. The facility, spread over 15 acres, aims to provide world-class feed solutions to dairy farmers, enhancing dairy nutrition at scale, according to a company statement.

With an annual production capacity of 400,000 metric tons, this plant stands as Cargill's largest in South Asia and its second in Punjab following Bathinda. It is expected to generate over 1,000 jobs, thereby creating numerous livelihood opportunities and meeting the increasing demand from Punjab's core dairy markets. Products will be marketed under the Provimi and Purina brands.

Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora inaugurated the plant, highlighting Punjab's strong agricultural and dairy infrastructure. He emphasized that global investments, like Cargill's, are pivotal in transforming Punjab into a progressive and self-reliant state. Cargill's India head, Ravinder Balain, noted that this expansion will ensure consistent access to top-quality feed, enhancing farm profitability and supporting local economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)