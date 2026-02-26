Left Menu

India's Record-Breaking Win Resurrects World Cup Hopes

India secured a triumphant 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in a Super Eight match at the Twenty20 World Cup, setting a tournament-high score of 256-4. Stellar performances from Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya were crucial. Despite Brian Bennett's 97-run effort, Zimbabwe couldn't chase the target, facing elimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:35 IST
The Super Eight clash in the Twenty20 World Cup saw India steamroll Zimbabwe with a staggering 72-run victory, reigniting their title aspirations.

India's batting fireworks, led by half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya, orchestrated a tournament-high score. Despite Brian Bennett's valiant 97 not out, Zimbabwe fell short.

India will now face West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal. India's captain praised his team's all-around effort, while Zimbabwe rued their missed opportunities and defensive shortcomings.

