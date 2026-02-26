India's Record-Breaking Win Resurrects World Cup Hopes
India secured a triumphant 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in a Super Eight match at the Twenty20 World Cup, setting a tournament-high score of 256-4. Stellar performances from Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya were crucial. Despite Brian Bennett's 97-run effort, Zimbabwe couldn't chase the target, facing elimination.
The Super Eight clash in the Twenty20 World Cup saw India steamroll Zimbabwe with a staggering 72-run victory, reigniting their title aspirations.
India's batting fireworks, led by half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya, orchestrated a tournament-high score. Despite Brian Bennett's valiant 97 not out, Zimbabwe fell short.
India will now face West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal. India's captain praised his team's all-around effort, while Zimbabwe rued their missed opportunities and defensive shortcomings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
