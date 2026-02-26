Telangana's Education Overhaul: CM Reddy's Vision for State Schools

In a major move to revamp the state's education sector, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has declared the opening of Telangana Public Schools in 100 constituencies starting this academic year. These schools are set to be developed akin to the renowned Telangana Public School in Arutla, with state-of-the-art classrooms, sports facilities, and comprehensive transportation offerings, according to an official release.

During a review meeting of the Education Department held at the Command Control Centre, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of transforming government schools into exemplary models of quality education. He stressed the state government's commitment to injecting necessary funds to fortify the education system. Engineers have been tasked to construct new schools in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area mirroring corporate school designs, advocating the use of advanced technology. The rapid completion within a year of 12 integrated schools specified under the CURE area was also mandated.

A wide array of improvements is on the agenda, including replicating the amenities found in top-tier schools like Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Jubilee Hills Public Schools to these institutions. The overhaul encompasses elevating 164 schools with more rooms and modern facilities. Additionally, a week-long program is planned for school development during a 99-day educational initiative, encouraging officials and public figures to supervise the progress.